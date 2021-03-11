ArtSEA: Mapping the Seattle arts landscape, one year into COVID

In sad news, one of Seattle’s notable environmental artists died suddenly last week. Lorna Jordan was beloved for both her gregarious personality and her beautiful public installations, gardens and earthworks, which seem to sprout from the landscape itself. For Jordan, art was the landscape, and vice versa.

She created several outdoor gathering spaces locally (and elsewhere), including the “Dragonfly Garden and Pavilion” and “Salmon Bone Bridge” (currently under repair) at Longfellow Creek in Delridge; the “Reach” sculptural pathway at Edmonds Community College; and, in Renton, the “Waterworks Gardens,” a functional series of pathways, “garden rooms” and ponds that filter stormwater on its way to Springbook Creek.

I had never experienced Jordan’s work in person, so last weekend I visited the Waterworks Gardens. It’s a uniquely beautiful place — a perfect spot for a short and artful walk, especially if it’s raining. Start at the top of the hill in the lovely colonnade of rock plinths and listen as the water trickles down through the terraced ponds. A curving path leads to her incredible stone grotto, which feels like something out of Atlantis, then out through poplars and ponds into the wetlands.

Jordan imbued her environmental designs with a sense of leading you through a natural walkway, and her gentle guidance is perceptible here, as if saying, “Come this way, feel your body in this place, look and see how lovely.”

But if you can't get out there just yet, you can always move through local landscapes vicariously