ArtSEA: Seattle brings the newsstand back, a year into the pandemic

Compelling visual tales from across the globe are perhaps especially appealing after this past year of staying put. Happily, one of my favorite local film festivals is serving up just that, starting this weekend: ByDesign (March 19-28; individual tickets and passes on a sliding scale) showcases documentaries and shorts about the intersection of humanity and built environments.

Screening online via Northwest Film Forum and co-sponsored by Seattle nonprofit Design in Public, the fest never fails to wow me. And this year, you can watch from anywhere, at any time, and get the best seat in (your) house.

From Copenhagen comes Making a Mountain, the true story of an architecture firm’s attempt to encase a waste treatment plant inside a radical building — topped by a functional ski hill. Spoiler alert: there are ups and downs. Also up in the air is Havana, From on High, a Canadian film documenting the wide swath of people living on the rooftops of Cuba’s capital city in response to the housing crisis. The dilapidated grandeur of the buildings is made even more mesmerizing by the residents’ stories.

From Brazil, A Machine to Live In is about the country’s disparate visions of utopia, from the rigidly modernist architecture in the city of Brasília to the UFO cults and spiritual temples further afield. Taming the Garden, from the country of Georgia, is about how the residents of a small coastal village responded when the billionaire ex-prime minister dug up and transported several enormous, 100-year-old trees for replanting in his yard. Even the trailer had me tearing up, but it looks gorgeous and poetic and important.

So many vivid stories — and here’s one more that makes ByDesign’s theme literal: Body-Buildings, which presents six dancers performing amid six works of architecture across Portugal, including whilst dangling off a high-rise by a harness. They say writing about music is like dancing about architecture, and here, the latter is spectacularly achieved.