ArtSEA: Seattle’s Asian artists add perspective to the Northwest landscape

Theater artist Sara Porkalob is also known for autobiographical performances — specifically the Dragon Cycle (“Dragon Lady,” “Dragon Mama” and the forthcoming “Dragon Baby”), in which she portrays her Filipina grandmother (a nightclub singer), mother (who moved to a gay commune in Alaska with a young Porkalob) and herself. Porkalob will talk about the Dragon Cycle — and give a preview of Dragon Baby — next month via Intiman Theatre (April 14, 5 p.m.).

A couple years ago, Austin-based artist Beili Liu, who emigrated from rural China, built a stunning installation at MadArt in South Lake Union, addressing the U.S.-Mexican border crisis by way of children’s clothing encased in cement and suspended in time and space. “My work isn’t solving this impossible situation,” she said at the time. “I just want to inspire more conversation.”

In January, poet E.J. Koh’s moving memoir The Magical Language of Others won a Pacific Northwest Book Award. She based the book on 49 letters written by her Korean mother — who sent them to her daughter after leaving the teenaged Koh and her brother in California and returning to South Korea for a well-paying job. Next month Koh will talk with Seattle University professor Sharon Suh about her own chronicle as the daughter of Korean immigrants, Occupy This Body: A Buddhist Memoir (Elliott Bay Books, April 5 at 6 p.m.).

These are just a handful of so many distinct stories that flock together in my mind amid the call to Stop Asian Hate. Which reminds me of one more — Seattle artist Markel Uriu, who in 2019 crafted an installation of some 12,000 paper starlings at Hedreen Gallery as part of an environmental exploration of “invasive species.” Noting that her grandmother was incarcerated in Poston, Arizona, during the World War II internment of Japanese Americans, Uriu said, “In my own family history, there’s been fear of foreignness, of something that doesn’t belong, and that idea continues to be perpetuated.”

Updated to add a late-breaking event: While Seattle Asian Art Museum has not yet reopened since its COVID closure, the organization is welcoming visitors to the museum steps this weekend for a community memorial (March 27 at noon through March 28 at 5 p.m.) honoring the lives lost in the Atlanta shooting. Visitors are welcome to observe a moment of silence and/or leave flowers at the outdoor entry plaza.