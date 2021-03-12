That’s what it is like for me, listening to “Desert Song” by rising female vocal quartet säje. No wonder the dazzling track won the Seattle-Los Angeles group a coveted nomination for a 2021 Grammy Award — for best arrangement of instruments and vocals. The group will get its first national exposure performing the track at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony (a preshow before the main event, starting March 14 at noon PT).

The Grammy nod was quite a coup. While the four singers boast substantial jazz cred as educators, composers and solo artists, they formed their “profound sisterhood” fairly recently — collaborating mostly via the internet before recording their distinctive sound. The name säje (rhymes with “beige”) is a melding of initials of their first names.

The “s” is for Sara Gazarek, who is currently living in Los Angeles, but a Seattle native and alum of the illustrious Roosevelt High School jazz band. Praised for her impeccable phrasing and musical savvy, she has half a dozen albums and a solo Grammy nomination to her credit. She has regularly performed at Jazz Alley and prominent music festivals around the world.

The “a” represents Amanda Taylor, a Seattle-area resident and celebrated vocal arranger who has worked with the Seattle Girls Choir. She’s also an in-demand studio singer and a former member of the late, great local a capella jazz group, Groove for Thought. Versatile singer-composer Johnaye Kendrick teaches at Seattle’s Cornish College of the Arts and performs widely, and Erin Bentlage is an instructor at the Los Angeles College of Music and the Silverlake Conservatory of Music who has gigged from Italy to Iceland, with many stops in-between.