Sharing the love of ancestors

In the early days of the pandemic, Veronica Very found comfort where many others did, too: the kitchen. “I found myself wanting to do something, to make a difference, to support my friends who were on the front line,” she says. “I found myself wanting to help people remember their ancestors, the love they experienced in the kitchen.”

So she did what she knew how to do well: bake oozy, thick-crusted peach cobblers and buttery, moist pound cakes, which she handed out to friends working in health care. Her Instagram followers took note. Could they purchase one of these?

“I didn't even know what the ingredients were costing me,” Very says, laughing. But after requests kept pouring in, her pandemic baking project (run from her Pioneer Square home kitchen) became a bakery business, Black’Butta Co., named after her love for buttery cake and “the ancestors who helped to nurture and shaped me: my mother and my great-grandmother.”

To Very, sharing her baking is a way to pass on the love and comfort she found with them in the kitchen as life felt uncertain. As a baker, she takes after her mother, who didn’t like to measure things but rather “feel it,” as Very puts it. “My mother [taught] me to not to be tied to a script or to a recipe but to actually tap in to our senses.” This spring, Very (also the executive director of local nonprofit Wonder of Women International) is selling her cakes and cobblers at various pop-ups, including for Easter and, fittingly, Mother’s Day.