The Central District Forum for Arts and Ideas, which presents Black artists, stories and experiences, also saw its revenue jump, due to a sizeable corporate donation (from a San Francisco-based company with Bellevue offices), as well as more general donations overall. “The love that we have been shown because we are a Black organization has been good,” executive director Sharon Nyree Williams notes in the survey. “The concern is that the love won’t continue because the moment/movement will be over for non-Black supporters.”

“As an organization, I can’t get comfortable,” she told me during a recent Zoom call. “I’m, like, scared. How do we hold on to this? How do we duplicate this if the social unrest isn’t happening?”

Central District arts nonprofit LANGSTON saw its revenue double, due to a fundraising plan put in place years ago, as well as more recognition for the organization as it helped distribute the Seattle Artists Relief Fund this past year. But executive director Tim Lennon cautions against getting too cheery about these unusual and exceptional numbers. “The last thing I want to do is have our org’s relative success make folks think that the situation isn’t dire for all of us, ‘cause it is.”

For the arts sector, the Black Lives Matter protests had an impact beyond donations. Multiple survey respondents noted that the pandemic hiatus also allowed them more time to work on long-overdue anti-racism work and diversity, equity and inclusion plans.

While shifting programming because of the pandemic proved a challenge, one major Seattle organization wrote, “I think the internal work to confront and … move toward a more meaningful and holistic commitment to anti-racism has presented the most significant challenge for our organization — as well as the most significant opportunity to grow and serve our community more fully.”