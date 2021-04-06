As I watch, I remember the opening of the old Evergreen Point Bridge in 1963, the last remnants of which are being hauled away now. We called it “the new bridge” for years. It’s an odd feeling to outlast “modern infrastructure,” something you remember being built. I felt the same about the Kingdome, the massive but ultimately ephemeral sports stadium located in the industrial district. It opened in 1976 and was torn down in 2000, before its bonds were paid off.

The old 520 bridge was outdated for seismic reasons. The new "new" bridge is more robust, and caters to changing needs. There’s room now for bikes, pedestrians and, someday perhaps, even light rail. If earthquake faults played a role in the new design, so too do the work habits of a changing region. Companies such as Microsoft wanted more capacity for cars and transit. Workers used to commute from the Eastside to Seattle for work, but back in the 1990s, the tide changed, with many tech workers living in the city and commuting to Redmond. The bridge was expanded to serve a growing "edge city."

This late 1930s apartment complex I live in is the product of an older infrastructure push. Unlike the 1963 bridge, it is still going strong. Hundreds of units of what we would call today “workforce housing” were put up in the late 1930s with the help of New Deal financing. Press reports when the complex opened touted it as the largest multifamily development west of the Mississippi, the Great Depression having put a major kibosh on growth. Times were tough in Seattle, too. Between 1930 and 1940, the city gained only 2,700 residents, and a series of Hoovervilles for homeless and unemployed people sprang up across the city. By the mid-1930s, Seattle’s unemployment rate hit 27%. Still, as part of the recovery, Seattle prepared for the future by building public housing and expanding options for in-city working families.

Coming out of the 1918 flu pandemic, Seattle was already stagnating economically during the previous decade. The combination of increased racism and division, with the rise of the Ku Klux Klan and anti-immigrant laws in the 1920s, plus Wall Street recklessness resulting in the 1929 crash, put the U.S. into a major hole. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs were a massive effort to put the country on a new footing. It wasn’t perfect. There was waste, pork and racism mixed in with some of its policies. Many Black workers were left out of the initial design of Social Security, which exempted domestic workers as a way to earn votes from Northern and Southern politicians who did not want Blacks and whites treated equally. But the New Deal is still held up as an impressive model for sweeping change and recovery in a time of need.