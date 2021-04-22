ArtSEA: A new Seattle gallery and putting the art in Earth Day

The space is a rectangle of calm amid the bustling Chophouse Row marketplace. Smith (also a poet, who writes as J.A. Dela Cruz-Smith) and Fernandez (a senior associate designer at Mithun) have exhibitions planned through August. The inaugural event features vibrant mixed-media textiles by Portland artist Andrea Alonge.

In We Can Take Forever Just a Minute at a Time (through May 22), Alonge combines found fabric, vinyl, pompoms, batting, embroidery, fringe, sequins and more to create playful wall sculptures that defy boundaries by suddenly shifting course — a quilted rainbow splashes into a shiny galaxy of stars.

“Her pieces are lingering in the realms of radical softness,” Smith said, which also reflects the approach he and Fernandez plan to take with the gallery. “There’s so much out there in our world that is actually killing and harming folks … gun violence, this virus, white supremacy … environmental degradation … mass incarceration,” he noted. From Typhoon aims to try a little tenderness, welcoming those who need “a little bit of softness.”