ArtSEA: Putting Seattle’s jazz history on the record

Spoiler to Sasquatch groupies: this particular doc is less about a search for the mythical beast and more about the greed, racism and violence plaguing big-money marijuana farms nestled deep in the woods of Mendocino County, California.

As (real-life) journalist David Holthouse takes us on his increasingly disturbing quest — did a Sasquatch brutally murder three Mexican workers on the pot farm where Holthouse worked in 1993 and, if not, who did? — Christie’s animations flip through the talking heads, crystallizing the story like pages from a graphic novel.

Christie told me he relied largely on his “extensive and lifelong history of walking in the woods of Washington state” to capture the forbidding mystery of Pacific Northwest forests — and the manifold possibilities of what lurks within. His drawings are particularly effective when the deep, dark woods are momentarily lit by the flare of headlights or an otherworldly gas station glow.

But when I asked about his Sasquatch beliefs, Christie was clear: “I am a 100% nonbeliever,” he said. “The bones of one would have been found decades or centuries ago,” he reasoned. “I’ve always been more afraid of other humans than any make-believe mythical creatures.”