ArtSEA: A Seattle painter’s take on the stuck Suez Canal ship

After the long COVID clog, it feels like things are starting to flow in local arts channels as well. (Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Wednesday that all Washingtonians 16 or older will be eligible for a vaccine starting April 15 has added to that sense of momentum.) This month we’re seeing more museums opening up, including MOHAI in Seattle, and the Museum of Glass, Washington State History Museum and America’s Car Museum in Tacoma (all opening April 2).

Also happening in Grit City: The Tacoma Dome has begun to reschedule all the concerts that were canceled because of the coronavirus, including James Taylor and Jackson Browne (Oct. 27). Climate Pledge Arena (formerly KeyArena and originally the World’s Fair Coliseum) is including awesome music show capabilities in its massive transformation and, according to the Seattle Times, is already booking shows. Are you ready to return to arena rock? Who knows how things will feel come fall, but right now it’s still a little hard for me to envision.

But a concert in an open-air hangar full of rare and vintage aircraft? That sounds like fun. It happened at the Museum of Flight last weekend, when prolific Seattle rockers The Black Tones and local singer-songwriter Payge Turner (of The Voice fame) played to a sold-out crowd in the Aviation Pavilion.

The show was produced by a new organization, Safe & Sound Seattle, which hopes to create more socially distanced live shows as we wait until indoor venues can safely reopen. Local photojournalist Lindsey Wasson snapped some great shots of the event, where the audience — masked up and blanketed on the chilly evening — sat in distanced pods amid the planes.