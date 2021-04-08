ArtSEA: SIFF is back with a multitude of movies, minus the long Seattle lines

The Seattle International Film Festival — which for 40-some years has prompted excited moviegoers to step into dark theaters on sunny spring days — canceled last year’s event. But this week SIFF returns in virtual form (April 8-18), with 92 feature films from 69 countries, plus the usual abundance of short film packages and filmmaker Q&As. It may not have the buzzy feeling of those long lines wrapping around the block, but on the plus side, the showtimes are whenever (and wherever) you want.

SIFF has always been a beacon people point to as evidence that Seattle is a “film town,” in addition to the run of popular movies filmed here, including Singles, Sleepless in Seattle and Say Anything. Last week, director Steven Soderbergh announced he’s filming a new movie here in May: Kimi, starring Zoë Kravitz as an agoraphobic tech worker. (Wanna be an extra? Submit your selfie.)

But Washington state’s comparatively measly film incentive program (capped at $3.5 million per year) has made it difficult to bring in big budget movies and the associated work for local crews. See: all those movies and TV shows “set in Seattle” but filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, or in Portland, Oregon.

This week, King County Executive Dow Constantine revealed an amenity he hopes will help amp up local filmmaking: a new sound stage facility on Harbor Island in the 117,000-square-foot industrial space that was formerly the Fisher Flour Mill. “We transformed this vast warehouse into a creative space with stages, sets and shops to put hundreds of people to work in good, union jobs making films right here in King County,” Constantine said in a statement. “This is about making a smart public investment to help this creative industry grow and thrive.”