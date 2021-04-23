Five PNW memoirs to read for Independent Bookstore Day 2021

A tart, stingy fruit cocktail

Quinces, as Kate Lebo learned years ago, have a way of catching eaters off guard. When biting into the yellow, pear-shaped fruit for the first time, the astringent sourness took her by surprise.

“I stood dumb, cotton-tongued, the quince loose in my hand,” the Spokane author and baker writes in her new essay collection/memoir The Book of Difficult Fruit, an ode to the unwieldy beauty and hidden dangers of berries, grapes, plums and fleshy drupes.

In the book, structured around an alphabet of 26 fruits — from aronia berries to zucchini, “fruit is not the smooth-skinned, bright-hued, waxed and edible ovary of the grocery store,” Lebo writes. Blackberries are colonizers. Chokecherry leaves and seeds contain compounds that become cyanide when ingested. Pomegranates spawned the word “grenade.”

Difficult Fruit is not a traditional memoir (she also shares recipes), but it gradually unpeels Lebo’s personal history. In the cherry chapter, we learn that her aunt died of cancer. In the aronia berries essay, she writes of her mother’s debilitating migraines and her own ulcerative colitis. Later, she measures cancerous lumps (her own, and those of her loved ones’) in blueberry, lingonberry or lychee sizes. Like fruits, our bodies can betray us.

Lebo also branches into wondrous botanical history, art, religion, etymology and mythology to create a lyrical blend that, much like the sweet but tannic pomegranate juice she describes drinking, stirs up “a quenched feeling” of yearning for more.