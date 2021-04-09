Now 39 years old, Langston — a Seattle-based artist and UX designer — kicked off another round. This time, it involved more than 900 grown-up participants in nearly 500 cities across the world, all playing a part in a virtual art project called Telephone.

Started in the early days of the pandemic with a secret message sent from Langston’s West Seattle digs, Telephone worked just like the original game, though the whispering happened over the internet, from artist to artist. And every message came in the form of an artwork, which each player translated into another medium. A poem became a painting, then morphed into music or film, dance, sculpture and so on.

As the coronavirus spread across the globe, so did the project.

“This [project] was perfect for the moment,” Langston says. “It doesn't require any physical contact, for one, because it's entirely internet-based. For two: everyone … [has] been dealing with feelings of intense isolation. And Telephone is very specifically about connecting people to each other.”

Opening up your inbox, double-clicking the attachment and seeing a painting or video sent to you all the way from Melbourne or Milan, thinking about how to translate it into your own medium is “such an intimate experience,” Langston says. “It's some of the closest looking at art or listening to art or examining art that you can have.”

The resulting multimedia exhibition-meets-choose-your-own-adventure game, accessible only via a website, debuts this Saturday, April 10 — almost exactly a year after its inception, and just as the end of the pandemic starts to feel possible. As in the old game of Telephone, the fun is in the collective unveiling, Langston says. “None of the artists have seen any of this,” he says. “We’ve been holding this secret for a year. And finally, we get to spill it.”