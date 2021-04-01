Though the cartoon was mostly for laughs — and to soften the potential blow of rejection — that’s how it felt trying to make it as a poet: honking into the void, hoping to make progress. These days, Priest, 42, is breezing through the fast lane. Today, April 1, the Bellingham-based poet has been named the new Washington state poet laureate, the state’s highest honor in poetry.

The author of two poetry books and a member of the Lhaq'temish (Lummi) Nation, Priest is the sixth poet and first Native person to be selected for the two-year term, a program of the Washington State Arts Commission and Humanities Washington.

“When I got the news, it was a moment of elation — and then relief,” Priest says. “If you're not having any success with the thing that you're doing and love to do, and you've made sacrifices for it, it starts to feel like ‘what if I was wrong?’ ... Now, I feel this huge sense of relief that I did follow my calling — and that it was not for naught.”

Despite her writerly self-doubt, Priest has had her share of literary success: Her debut, Patriarchy Blues (2017), was honored with an American Book Award and her poetry has appeared in a variety of anthologies and literary journals, such as Poetry Northwest and Poets.org, the website of the Academy of American Poets. She also recently won a Vadon Foundation Native Artist Fellowship worth $10,000.

Priest’s term as poet laureate, appointed by the governor, officially starts April 15 and runs through April 14, 2023. With a virtual Passing of the Laurel ceremony, Priest will take over from Seattle poet Claudia Castro Luna, who has held the position for three years and succeeded previous laureates Tod Marshall, Elizabeth Austen, Kathleen Flenniken and Sam Green.

Poet laureate selection panelist Jasmine Mahmoud, an assistant professor of arts leadership at Seattle University, says she was “endlessly impressed” with Priest’s work and application. (Which didn’t include the New Yorker cartoon, but it’s pinned near Priest’s desk as a permanent reminder.) “Ruminative and meditative, her poetry weaves thoughts, feelings, and insights about the earth, its peoples past, present, and future, and our practices, including as they concern the environment,” Mahmoud wrote in a statement.

The poet laureate is not just tasked with producing new work, but expected to be an ambassador of poetry itself, lifting up other poets and connecting with readers and writers across the state through readings, workshops and lectures. Some of Castro Luna’s tenure projects included the Washington Poetic Routes, a digital map of location-based poems, One River, Many Voices, a series of poetry readings and writing workshops along the Columbia River and a call for Poems to Lean On during the pandemic.

“Washington state has very rich poetry communities across the state, not just in the Puget Sound, but in Eastern Washington, Ellensburg and the peninsula, Vancouver,” the outgoing poet laureate says. It was during a poetry event in Ellensburg that Castro Luna heard Priest read for the first time. “She's so expressive and so warm,” Castro Luna says. “That will serve her very well as she travels and engages with communities across the state.”

During her tenure, Priest plans to draw attention to the importance of preserving “the beauty and integrity of the natural world” in Washington, particularly as it concerns tribal lands. A leading theme will be “solastalgia,” the anguish and grief caused by environmental change.

“Washington is such a beautiful place. I've grown up here and spent most of my life here,” Priest says. “My reservation where I grew up, my homeland, is beautiful beyond compare. I've seen how the state, the landscapes [surrounding the reservation] have changed. Right now, that's an important discussion to be having, without feelings of guilt or blame around how these beautiful places have been altered, but how we can fix it [and] get back to a healthier ecosystem and environment.”

Though she hasn’t settled on her projects yet, she has a few ideas brewing. She would love to add poetry to scientific flora-and-fauna placards at beaches and parks. She’s also hoping to visit tribes and tribal schools throughout the state to build mini-anthologies of locally written poetry for each community, as well as a statewide anthology of Native writing. Priest also dreams of asking various tribal and other communities across the state to submit “salmon poems” for a collection.

Her first endeavor is launching this month, which is National Poetry Month — a free letterpress-printed handout conceived as a “Poem in Your Pocket.” The poem is by youth poet Sadie Olsen, written in English and also translated into Xwlemi Chosen (Lummi language).

Its title, “Thank You Poem,” proved challenging to translate: There’s no direct word for poem in the Lummi language, Priest says, but the director of the Xwlemi Chosen program, Ted Solomon, told her either “prayer” or “song” would convey the closest meaning. Perhaps that’s because the poetry is embedded in the language. “The language itself is so poetic and beautiful,” Priest says. “The magic contained in certain words, it's just so pretty. Like, the word for cottonwood tree is a ‘dancing tree.’ And the word for river is the same as the word for the Milky Way.”