ArtSEA: Emerging from our caves for Seattle arts events IRL

And this week it happened when I was looking for details about Aquifer of the Hum (May 15-16), a new “sound meditation” by Philadelphia artist James Allister Sprang. Co-commissioned by Jacob Lawrence Gallery, On the Boards and Northwest Film Forum, the multichannel soundscape was inspired by the sustenance of underground water stores. Sprang says the voice and rhythm of the piece encourage deep listening, which he defines as “a radical action that allows us to slow down, turn inward and heal.”

I assumed it would be streaming digitally, as was the case with Sprang’s Aquifer of the Ducts (a sloshy and synthy soundscape, also on this weekend’s program). But reading the event listing, I saw this note: “The Merrill Theater at On the Boards can accommodate 10 groups of up to three individuals for each of the screenings.” I paused and read it again, scanning for the telltale words I’ve wedged into so much of my arts coverage over the past year: streaming, virtual, online, outdoors. Not finding any, I sensed a part of my pandemic mindset shift and break loose.

The return to in-person arts events has been happening slowly, carefully and with a lot of caveats: masks, distancing, significantly reduced audience numbers. But some arts administrators are starting to peer out from shuttered venues to say, “OK, a small group of you can come inside.” (Expect more to do so, with Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement today that all COVID restrictions will be lifted by June 30.)

This week, Crosscut reporter Margo Vansynghel collected some of the in-person performances happening over the next several weeks, including “garage band” rehearsals inside the Henry Art Gallery. That seems about right, given where we are now: practicing, inside our mental garages, for a someday-soon debut.