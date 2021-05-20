ArtSEA: A ‘Ghost Log’ appears on Tacoma’s waterfront

“It wasn’t built to move that way,” she told me, when I visited her at the site this week. “It’s made to just sit there.” (As logs often do.) And in this case, where it sits is key: on the ruins of Dickman Lumber Company, Tacoma’s last running waterfront sawmill, established in 1889, closed in 1977 and destroyed by a fire in 1979.

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

The massive head saw from that facility survived the fire and was placed on the Washington Heritage Register. Now, the 34-foot-tall, 15-ton artifact has been newly restored and reinstalled at its former home on the shore of Commencement Bay. In Tacoma’s lumber industry heyday (1920s and ’30s) the head saw cut through 150,000 feet of lumber a day.

All those numbers can be hard to grok, so part of Coss’ intention with “Ghost Log” — which sits on the carriage next to the saw, as if about to be sliced — is to help people visualize the incredible scale of these timbers. “The saw could cut logs 10 feet in diameter,” she told me, as the defunct machine loomed over us on the pier. “We don’t have logs like that anymore.”

But from the project’s inception, Coss knew she wanted her piece to serve as something more than historic replica. “I was hired to tell the story of the mill,” she said, “but I wanted to tell the story of the millworkers and the Indigenous population. I set out to explore where the crossover was and how I could tell these dual stories.”