ArtSEA: A Northwest-made kung fu comedy premieres this weekend

Weighing about 300 pounds each, and ranging in length between 12 to 20 feet, the dragons were sketched out by local designer Martin Brunt and local artist/animator Heather Presler. But they were brought to twisting-snorting-clawing-ferocious life by cultural adviser and artist Meng Huang, whose guidance on the horns, claws and faces gave the beasts their expressiveness. (“He made them a lot more spectacular,” Brunt told The Seattle Times in 2002.)

Huang grew up in Canton, China, emigrated to the U.S. in 1990 and landed in an apartment at Seventh and Jackson in the Chinatown-International District. That’s where he created countless elaborate dragons, masks and toys out of trash he found around the neighborhood: laundry detergent jugs, milk cartons, take-out containers and other castoffs. In a 2010 exhibit, the Wing Luke Museum reported that Huang’s artwork would’ve likely gone undiscovered had a neighborhood housing agency staffer not stopped by his apartment and seen the trove of treasures. Huang died in 2001, just months before the dragons took their permanent perch above the streets of his neighborhood.

And where did Huang hone his artmaking skills? Before emigrating, he had a career designing masks and sets in the Hong Kong film industry.

Huang was one of the many artists who have had a lasting impact on the neighborhood, carrying forward the cultural legacy of the wide-ranging Asian diaspora and infusing it with fresh vibrancy. Another of those artists, calligrapher and watercolor painter Zuolie Deng, suffered a loss last week, when the Chinatown-International District art studio he opened in 2001 was damaged by a fire. (Coincidentally, Deng’s Studio and Art Gallery, at Seventh and Weller, is less than a block from the opening scene in The Paper Tigers.) The cause is under investigation.

Supporting and uplifting the artists, residents and businesses in the neighborhood is the focus of multidisciplinary Seattle artist Monyee Chau, who grew up hanging out in her family’s Chinatown-International District restaurant. She talked about her efforts — which include resiliency posters, a comic book and a takeout-menu style history of Chinatowns across the U.S. — during our Crosscut Festival panel discussion earlier this week: “Art in a Year of Unrest.”

All of these artists — making films, posters, watercolors and dragons — have contributed to the special sense of place in one of Seattle’s most distinctive neighborhoods.