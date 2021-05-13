Concerts behind glass

On a recent Friday eve, Katrina Kope — platinum blonde and glitter-vested — walked into the Capitol Hill gallery space Vermillion, settled behind the mic/soundboard and launched into a song with the refrain: “I came to party.” Soon, a group of 20 onlookers from the street grew into an audience of 50. “Crawl out of your cage/ Let go, get down, come to the stage,” Kope sang.

The lyrics were fitting: Kope was the headliner of a new biweekly series of concerts and live performances called Artists Behind Glass, which features performances indoors that the audience can watch from the street (outdoor speakers under cute umbrellas emit sound into the evening sky). Curators Ana Belle Gulin and Aria Riding of local BelleCat Productions say they started the series to fill the painful void after COVID closures and the dismantling of CHOP. “We wanted to breathe, to help have some positive, creative, alive energy coming back into the Capitol Hill Community,” Belle Gulin says. Though it’s been rewarding and moving to organize concerts amid COVID closures (“We’ve had people come up and talk to us and cry, just because they were walking by and saw a sound check”), they note: “Hopefully, the concept won’t be necessary forever!”

If you go: Artists Behind Glass, first and third Friday of the month at dusk (about 8.30 p.m.) at Vermillion Art Gallery + Bar. Up next: experimental band Forest Friends, May 21, followed by local “dark wave performance art duo” L80, June 4. Free, pay or tip what you can (cash or Venmo).

Safety notes: The audience remains outdoors; musicians (who may take their masks off) perform inside. Everyone is encouraged to stay 6 feet apart, though that may be difficult if it gets crowded.