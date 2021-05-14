It’s a typical COVID adaptation. It works, sure, but it’s not ideal. “The program is really about live performance,” says Robert Rutherford, MoPOP’s manager of public engagement and Sound Off! project manager. “For these artists, a lot of what draws them to the program is that visceral sensation of being on stage.”

But when we step from the windowless hall into the bright sun during a scheduled COVID safety break (to air out the performance space), Fecto and Nzanga seem elated — and nonplussed about the absent audience.

“It was a great experience, man,” Fecto says, sitting on the concrete steps outside the museum. Behind him, the Space Needle slices through the blue sky. “Just being on that stage with all the lighting and stuff, how it sounded [through] the monitors — just that whole experience …,” he says.

Did it matter that it was only in front of a handful of people? “I didn’t feel no way about it,” Fecto says. “Honestly: I practice my stage presence at the house when I'm alone all the time. So it wasn't new for me. Whether there's 100 people in front of me or zero people, I deliver the same performance.”

Plus, Nzanga chimes in, “We aren’t that far away from times where we had those small-level crowds. I guess for major artists — like stadium-esque artists — it would be a big culture shock.”

Particularly because COVID has eliminated their live gigs, Fecto and Nzanga are happy to be on a stage at all. “It’s really hard out here for artists; we got a lot of shows pulled back,” Fecto says. “So we had to rely on Instagram live, but [it] was terrible. You join it and it's all blurry and you can't even hear the low end all the way.”

Nzanga nods. “Doing stuff like this is a blessing, for sure,” he says.