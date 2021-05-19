In-person theater returns to Seattle with the Campfire Festival

For The Campfire Festival, Purcell and Abram settled on the Rainier Arts Center, a community cultural facility. Built in 1921 as the Fifth Church of Christ, Scientist, and converted into an arts center in the mid-1990s, the neoclassical structure features a long, elegant portico rising above a grassy lawn. During the festival, this porch will serve as a stage, with the audience seated below in Columbia Park. “We’ve learned that outdoors, acoustics are key, so the performers will all be amplified,” notes Purcell.

Much thought has gone into considering both the health of the patrons and artists, especially as the pandemic guidelines are subject to change. To gain a permit from Seattle Parks and Recreation for the festival, The Williams Project submitted a detailed COVID-19 safety plan, which spells out the spacing of individuals and “pods” in attendance, masking requirements, contactless ticket sales and other measures.

One challenge was not allowing the logistical arrangements to overshadow the artistry. But Purcell is confident. “We have really strong relationships with interesting artists doing small, intimate shows because that’s our model,” he says. And he has granted the creators a lot of latitude to develop their original material.

In Storytime: Good Grief, Aaron Norman draws on his gospel, opera and musical theater background to, as Purcell puts it, “respond to the times and to his personal grief, with original stories with songs he’s gathered.” He will be accompanied by musician Kevin Haylock.

Maggie L. Rogers is premiering a solo work about her family and Louisville, Kentucky, childhood. “Maggie has a huge sense of irony, and how humor fits into the world and her own past,” says Purcell. “And she’ll be on roller skates.”

A monologue called 30 Minutes, by Michigan native Dedra D. Woods, is also personal. In it, she shares her mother’s memories of the deadly 1967 riots in Detroit. A seasoned actor, Woods is both excited and nervous about her first-time scriptwriting venture. “The reason I thought about doing something on riots was the juxtaposition of the Seattle protests last year and the Detroit riots [my mother] experienced,” Woods explains. “The piece has a lot to do with race, and with me as a Black artist, my thoughts and imaginings about it.”

Justin Huertas, who has several other projects in the works, including a revised version of his Lydia and the Troll, could not clear his schedule to appear in person for the whole festival run. But he was pleased to devise a song cycle for local singer-songwriter-actor Rheanna Atendido in the phantasmagorical and funny mode Huertas fans will recognize. “It’s about a traveling musician who is never home except for a quick check-in or overnight rest, when the COVID pandemic happens,” he explains. “So she’s in her apartment now, and learns that it’s haunted.”

One of his pop culture inspirations for the piece was the Home Alone films. Another was a TV show he grew up watching on Nickelodeon, Are You Afraid of the Dark? “It’s about kids telling scary stories to each other, and it connected with my thinking about campfires,” says Huertas.

On selected festival dates, Purcell is including an extra offering in the form of a personal project. For up to 15 participants, he will lead “The Wealth Walk,” a 90-minute, socially distanced walking tour of Rainier Valley and Mount Baker sites that have changed since his youth, particularly in recent years, the result of hyperspeed local gentrification and other social and economic forces. The tour will also be available as an audio download.

“I got fascinated by how you could tell the political history of a place by just walking around and paying close attention to what you see and experience,” says the Beacon Hill native. “We sometimes forget that we now live in a city with the richest person who ever lived. What does that mean, for ourselves and our neighborhoods?”

The Williams Project has also scheduled two live play productions in 2021: José Rivera’s surrealistic Marisol and James Baldwin’s rarely produced, gospel music-infused drama, The Amen Corner. (Times and dates TBD.)

For Purcell, getting back to the live dynamics of theater is essential because of “the real-time relationship” between artists and audiences. His collaborators are jazzed about it, too.

“I love social media, it’s great, but it’s also taking us away from really developing the kind of community that lasts and has roots,” Woods says. “People are searching for that right now, trying to find ways to really see each other.”

Huertas agrees. “I’ve done a lot of performing during the pandemic on Zoom and Instagram,” he says. “But there’s something so different about feeling like you’re immersed in an experience with a bunch of other people having the same experience. That’s what I’m excited about.”