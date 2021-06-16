16 artists, 1 message: Seattle’s Black Lives Matter mural a year later

Sixteen capital letters, each about 20 feet tall, spelled out the message loud and clear on the pavement along one block of East Pine Street: BLACK LIVES MATTER. Fifteen local artists — some of whom did not receive the text message but just walked up during the painting process — chose a letter (which had been designed and laid out in white paint by sign artist Japhy Witte) and imbued the blank canvases with their own thoughts, themes and style. Spanning 250 feet, it was, and remains, Seattle’s largest and most visible artistic symbol of the movement, as it joined a chorus of similar street paintings across the nation.

Upon the mural’s completion, many of the artists involved formed the Vivid Matter Collective . Since last summer, their profile as a group has taken off and their individual careers have flourished. The collective has opened a pop-up art shop on East Pine Street, and a documentary about the creation of the mural is in the works.

As we approach the anniversary of the mural’s creation, we asked each artist to reflect on what their letter design means to them today, how they look back on 2020 and where they stand now. What shines through: Most believe in the power of art — and community — more than ever.

A quick reminder before you start reading, courtesy of Aramis O. Hamer (who painted the “V”): “Don’t memorialize the monument and miss the message.”