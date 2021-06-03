ArtSEA: Seattle drag persona Cherdonna meets her maker

Take Seattle’s Jody Kuehner, a queer performance artist and dancer whose stage persona is Cherdonna Shinatra, the much beloved queen of cringe. Cherdonna is a glittering, gangly, over-the-top concoction of drag and theater and clowning. Always game and eager to fit in, she is also too awkward to pull it off. Have you ever blurted out a “funny observation” at a party and received blank faces in return and wanted to pull the words back into your mouth? She is the physical embodiment of that, adorned with insane lipstick and tarantulaic fake eyelashes.

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

And that’s part of why she’s so appealing — as much as we wish that embarrassing part of ourselves would disappear, we still feel protective of its vulnerability. In her new film The Doll Pit (streaming through June 13 via Washington Ensemble Theatre), Kuehner shows us what it’s like to live with that part of yourself both inside your head and constantly exposed as a public persona.