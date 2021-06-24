ArtSEA: Seattle’s newest memorial commemorates the AIDS crisis with art

As we resume social activities, we may start to forget that specific sense of pandemic isolation — the way it felt in the body to be suspended and unsure. But artists are acting as chroniclers, reminding us where we were, and what it was like.

Seattle illustrator Tory Franklin portrays her own stress and the feeling of danger around every corner in her new show, Nest of Vipers at Method Gallery (June 25 – Aug. 7). A warning for the ophidiophobic — it contains hundreds of two-headed snakes.

“Throughout quarantine, I drew and printed nests of intertwined snakes based on childhood nightmares,” she writes in her artist statement. Like most of us, she worried about the pandemic, the political climate and the summer of protests. “The stress of all of this churning physically manifested as my guts writhed,” she says, “eating themselves like the snakes I was depicting.”

Rooted in anxiety, the result is quite beautiful. Franklin depicts the scaly creatures in screen prints, Tyvek drawings and cut-vinyl window applications that slither over each other in multiple layers that set the whole space writhing. On the floor, the intersecting “Anklebiter” tiles force visitors to tiptoe through the space, “navigating gingerly, precariously,” she says, “as we have done for over a year.”