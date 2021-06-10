ArtSEA: Why now is the ‘perfect’ time to open a gallery in Seattle

The good arts news continues. After canceling last year’s season, both of Seattle’s outdoor Shakespeare companies have announced they’ll be back in the public parks this year. Wooden O Theatre will present A Comedy of Errors (July 23-Aug. 8), which director George Mount calls “a shot in the arm of silliness and the perfect show for welcoming back audiences after the year we’ve all had.” And GreenStage is also bringing the Bard back, performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream and abridged versions of Twelfth Night and The Tempest (July 9-Aug. 14) in parks across the Puget Sound region.

Dmitriou’s Jazz Alley is among the city’s first music venues to reopen, making its debut this weekend with a revamped seating arrangement and plexiglass barriers and something called “Global Plasma Solutions 2,400 CFM auto-cleaning needlepoint bipolar ionization units,” intended to improve air quality. Also on view: acclaimed jazz vocalist Lisa Fischer with piano virtuoso Taylor Eigsti (June 10-13) in a performance titled “The Badass and The Beautiful.”

Whether its needlepoint bipolar ionization units or vaccination requirements, indoor concerts are likely to be a little weird for a while. The Neptune announced a series of in-person shows in July with an accompanying list of safety mandates that rival the fine print on a new pharmaceutical. In addition to masks, proof of full vaccination with photo ID is required at the door; a special “unvaccinated accommodation section” requires a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of showtime.

Maybe that seems a bit complicated, or maybe making your own re-emergence onto the performance scene feels like flying too close to the sun right now. Never fear. You can still stay home and log on for plenty of excellent art experiences, such Pacific Northwest Ballet’s Rep 6 (streaming June 10-14) the final installment in the company’s digital season.

The mixed bill features two big-deal world premieres: Christopher Wheeldon’s Curious Kingdom and Edwaard Liang’s The Veil Between Worlds, both of which feel like apt titles for the pandemic experience, which has changed us in ways we are only beginning to discover.