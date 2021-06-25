LGBTQ bars are ready for Pride after a year of lockdown

With a maximum of only 30 patrons allowed in the 200-person capacity space, Adams and a single cook manned the bar by themselves for the majority of 2020. Like many small businesses, they had to improvise and experiment to keep afloat, paring down their menu to a daily special, limiting liquor restocking orders, offering takeout and table service instead of a line at the bar. They scrimped and saved and applied for PPP loans, which allowed them to rebuild an outdoor patio space. Lumber Yard also came to rely on the loyal community grown over their first two years in White Center.

“The only way we survived, truly, was because of the community we built with our regulars. They made a point to come in and see us. And they made a point to reach out and see if there was anything they could do for us,” Adams said.

White Center bar and restaurant owners made the rounds, ordering meals from each other’s kitchens to help everyone stay in business. The softball team Lumber Yard sponsored in previous years started a GoFundMe and raised money for the bar.

“It was probably one of the sweetest things that happened during this whole thing,” Adams said.

Ryan Davis was one of those regulars and he came to rely on the bar as much as it was relying on him. Davis, 34, moved to White Center after a difficult breakup just before the pandemic set in. As a self-described “newly single introvert,” he quickly found The Lumber Yard, a safe haven he could frequent to get out of the house and have some human interaction.

For two months, Davis went to the bar three or four evenings a week, sat alone at a table outside (too nervous to talk to anyone), drank a few cocktails and then went home. Finally, fellow regular Richard Moore noticed and struck up a conversation. The gregarious Moore quickly befriended Davis and introduced him to a wider social circle.