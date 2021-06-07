We Hereby Refuse braids together the stories of three Japanese Americans who resisted the concentration camps: Hiroshi Kashiwagi and Jim Akutsu, who refused government pressure to demonstrate their loyalty while imprisoned in the camps; and Mitsuye Endo, who agreed to sign her name to a lawsuit opposing the camps — one that would eventually go all the way to the Supreme Court.

These three protagonists weren’t directly connected in real life, but in a phone interview, Abe explains that he wanted to “weave their timelines together” so “the reader can experience the evictions and the incarceration on the same timeline as the characters.” Even though they never enter the same room at the same time, they live in the same continuum. A victory in one person’s story directly causes violent consequences for someone else.

Akutsu’s story has been adapted into a narrative once before — he’s the basis for Ichiro Yamada, the hero of No-No Boy. In many ways, We Hereby Refuse sits deeply in conversation with Okada’s classic novel. Abe has long championed Okada's work , and he relished “an opportunity to turn No-No Boy inside out and show the real-life events that informed the novel.” Okada even makes a small cameo in the comic — a fitting homage to the father of internment literature.

While a teacher’s guide and an online interactive timeline to accompany the book will be published this month, it’s a shame that We Hereby Refuse doesn’t come with an annotated bibliography to guide readers through the historical record. Abe and Nimura worked as hard as humanly possible to source the authenticity of every single piece of dialogue in every single word balloon.

Many lines — particularly the horrific statements made by white lawmakers and military personnel — are taken directly from the historical record. (“If an American-born Japanese is really a patriotic citizen,” California Rep. Leland Ford announced, “he can prove it by permitting himself to be placed in a concentration camp.”)

Other dialogue is pieced together from intensive research. Abe is especially proud of the way We Hereby Refuse reclaims the historic actions of Endo, who was “always an enigma — just a name on court briefs. She was a very private person.” Her part in fighting the legal battle against the internment camps was in danger of being erased from history altogether.

Abe’s decades of research into the internment resisters had uncovered only a couple of interviews with Endo, but Nimura, Abe says, “found a wonderful set of letters that she’d written to her attorney and an academic journal article written by the niece of her close friend, which contained a lot of personal details.” All those little scraps of details helped the writers give Endo an authentic voice and restore her pivotal role in the resistance.