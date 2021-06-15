“Ooh-oo child/ Things are gonna get easier,” DeBardelaben says with a lilt during a recent phone call, as she explains how the song’s message overlaps with that of ACE. “This choir is a prominent display of a commitment to uplifting our community, our region and our nation with hope, help and healing for our time,” she says.

To DeBardelaben’s knowledge, NAAM is the first African American museum to establish its own, permanent gospel choir. A seasoned museum leader, DeBardelaben has spent two decades working mostly with visual arts and heritage exhibits. But the moment the idea of “bringing hope” entered her mind, she knew music was the only possible answer.

“Music is a universal language,” she says. “Music speaks to the soul in ways that other art forms may not be able to.”

Plus, DeBardelaben notes, music has always been a key part of the African American experience. “Going back to African drumming, the African musical traditions and then the African American Negro spirituals — [which] told stories, gave direction, literally, to freedom — recorded and circulated messages of resistance, liberation, oppression and faith and hope.”

Black blues music, she adds, also “oftentimes had messages about being down and out — but holding on, and not giving in and not letting go of what we believe and what we hope for.”