ArtSEA: Meet the first sculpture in Seattle’s new waterfront park

But yesterday I visited a new sound sculpture that, along with the merciful marine layer, had me feeling more geographically rooted. The piece, by Virginia-based sculptor and composer Stephen Vitiello, is called “Land Buoy Bells,” and it’s the first permanent artwork in the city’s massive waterfront park project.

It sits at the end of the fishing dock next to the recently revamped Pier 62, just north of the Seattle Aquarium, and it looks like a set of giant, shiny frying pans standing up on their handles.

I arrived just moments after the installation was completed, as engineers in safety vests were packing up. Project manager Jason Huff stuck around to give me the lay of the land — which wasn’t land at all, but a gangway leading to a floating dock that wavered on choppy waters. I loosened my knees and set my sea legs.