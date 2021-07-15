ArtSEA: New animated film celebrates a beloved Seattle “outsider artist”

I remember being captivated by his lively drawings when I first saw them in the mid-2000s, at Garde Rail Gallery in Pioneer Square. I purchased the book Blackstock’s Collections: The Drawings of an Artistic Savant in 2006, and still discover new details every time I leaf through its groupings of berries, bees and British bombers.

“It’s like trying to make order of the world,” said Drew Christie — another prolific Northwest artist — when we spoke over the phone. His new animated film, The Great World of Gregory Blackstock, came out this week as part of the PBS Voices series of documentary shorts. “There’s an educational aspect, too,” Christie said of Blackstock’s work. “It’s like, ‘Here’s a bunch of stuff I studied; I’ll help make sense of it for you.’ ”

Christie appreciates Blackstock’s efforts to sort things out (roosters, accordions, hammers), to corral chaos into neat rows. “The world is so vast and complex,” he said. “It’s comforting when someone says, ‘OK, here are all the crows.’ ”