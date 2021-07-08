ArtSEA: Seattle loses a glass-art legend

A guiding force in American glassblowing, Moore taught at Pilchuck for many years, brought in Italian master glassmakers to expand the program, and influenced legions of artists (including local glass stars Preston Singletary and Dante Marioni) by way of his own studio.

I interviewed him just once, for a story I wrote in Seattle magazine nearly 10 years ago, “How Seattle Became the Epicenter of Glass Art.”

This red and gray “Palla” set is exemplary of Benjamin Moore’s signature, pristine lines. (Russell Johnson)

I remember being nervous about calling this giant of glass — Moore loomed in my mind as a VIP, who along with Dale Chihuly (his mentor) helped shape the U.S. studio glass movement. His artistic style is geometrically flawless — all spheres, rings and cylinders, with solid colors suspended as if in water, or in orbit. But on the phone, he immediately put me at ease with his kindness and a funny comment I no longer recall, though I do remember the relief of laughing.

When I interviewed Debora Moore, his wife and fellow glass artist, for a 2019 Crosscut story about her own beautiful work, I thought maybe I would finally meet Benjamin (“Benny,” as his community knew him) in person, at the studio and hot shop the two shared for decades in the Chinatown-International District. Turned out he wasn’t around that day, but his work on display spoke for itself, its quiet purity of form a kind of humming meditation.