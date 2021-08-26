ArtSEA: A floating circus cruises into Seattle waterways

The Flotsam River Circus — performing around Seattle waterways this week — arrives on a ramshackle raft that looks something like the legendary Kon-Tiki Expedition, combining the ingenuity of The Swiss Family Robinson with the environmental urgency of Waterworld (and adding feats of derring-do!). The small crew of musicians, puppeteers, aerialists and vaudevillians wear mostly pirate stripes, except for the captain, dressed in a Gorton Fisherman yellow slicker.

As the stage rocks in the waves, the scene is set: In the not-too-distant future, the temperature has risen, and water levels, too. “It’s a hard time for humans,” the cue cards tell us, “but a glorious time to be … invasive mutant fish!”

You’ll spot a few of those creatures during the ensuing performance, which features a series of charming circus acts strung together as loosely as milfoil strands sliding across your legs in a lake: musical skits by the onboard band, hula hoop hoopla, juggling and puppetry, a trapeze duet done whilst dangling above the water, tricks of the eye and trap doors and tap dance in swim fins (which I guess would be flap dance?).

I saw the show on the shore of Magnuson Park Beach, where several dozen people gathered to watch on the dried-out yellow grass underneath a grove of gnarled crabapple trees. Lake Washington served as a stage behind the stage, where in-water onlookers included swim-capped lap swimmers, speedboats slowing down, a sheriff boat surveying and a flock of Canadian geese sweeping in to take a gander.

Kids danced and yelled spontaneous warnings to the crew (“Look behind you!!”), but grown-ups like me were equally enchanted by the shenanigans of the talented performers.