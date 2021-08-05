ArtSEA: Searching for Bigfoot in Snoqualmie Valley

I’ve written about a couple recent Sasquatch movies with Northwest connections, including the REI-made The Dark Divide: Sasquatch, which was based on local nature writer and lepidopterist Robert Michael Pyle’s book Where Bigfoot Walks: Crossing the Dark Divide.

The new movie was written and directed by Taylor Guterson (Old Goats), who grew up on Bainbridge Island (he’s the son of author David Guterson) and now lives in Snoqualmie. And while Hunting Bigfoot has all the trademarks of a Sasquatch quest — a slew of possible sightings, suspiciously broken branches and a camera that (dang it!) malfunctions — it’s an enjoyable watch for Guterson’s distinct approach.

Wanting the film to look and feel like a documentary, he hired local people who are not actors. The result is a remarkably natural cast, who improvised around a loose script and shared their own Bigfoot-sighting stories. Sometimes Guterson filmed them talking about real people in their lives (say, a troubled and absent father), and spliced the interview so it appears to be about John, the Bigfoot hunter and recovering alcoholic who lives in a sloppy tent by the river.