The Seattle Art Fair won’t be back until 2022 (July 21-24 at the renamed Lumen Field), but the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair is returning for a second edition this month.

This year, the list of participating SDAF galleries and nonprofit organizations has grown to more than 40, a handful of which are brand-new art spaces that have opened in the past few months, including From Typhoon, MS PAM and AMcE Creative Arts space. Also new this year is an in-person kick-off event on Aug. 5 (6-8 p.m.) in Pioneer Square and downtown Seattle, marking the official return of the Pioneer Square Art Walk — a 60-year-old tradition — with the first First Thursday in 16 months.

Though it has a similar name, the SDAF doesn’t function like the Seattle Art Fair or other typical art expos. There’s no behemoth event hall filled with a maze of white booths, just galleries on their own turf — from Georgetown to Skagit Valley — opening their doors for a month of dedicated shows. (See the full list of participating galleries here.)

With no entry fee for visitors (or gallerists), SDAF is more affordable to attend than the SAF — and the art prices tend to be less jaw-dropping, as well. But deciding what to see among the breadth of art offerings can still be a bit overwhelming. For guidance, we’ve compiled five SDAF itineraries for a “choose your own adventure” according to the type of art you enjoy.

Jump to:

Abstract appreciators

Flora and fauna fans

Sculpture seekers

Conceptual connoisseurs

Portraiture, surrealism and pop pursuers