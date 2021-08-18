Stevie Shao is Seattle’s breakout muralist

That last project will be a bit of a return: Shao used to work in the building as an interior designer at a local architecture firm (while freelancing as an illustrator and graphic designer for local brands and musiciansm including Parisalexa) until she was laid off last summer because of COVID. Now, she’s a full-time artist.

This new occupation wasn’t something she previously thought possible. As a kid, she excelled in painting intricate scenes in watercolors and acrylics (which she still makes), but the artist-as-career path never seemed viable.

But then she took a life-changing illustration course at Seattle Pacific University, where she also studied interior design. The enthusiastic encouragement from her professor, Seattle illustrator Rachell Sumpter, helped her see a career for herself. “She's the reason why I started developing my style, to a point where it would make sense for a mural or something like that,” Shao says.

Sumpter still remembers how much of a pro and a hard worker Shao already was back then as one of the few students working on a freelance career while still in school. She also struck her as someone who knew how to make an impact.

“She became the art director of this little poetry magazine called Lingua,” Sumpter told me during a recent phone call, referring to the quarterly publication of the student-run art and literary organization at SPU. “To promote it, typically the students will make these little posters, you know, 11 by 17 [inches], that you can create on the photocopier. What she did: she blew hers up — it was like 11 by 14 feet. She blew it up ... and did it over the whole wall of the art center. It was like: Yes! This is it, this is her!” Sumpter says. “She’s not afraid.”