ArtSEA: DIY Bumbershoot at Seattle Center this weekend

A few kids tore off their shoes and ran down into the fountain’s splashy bowl, as I continued toward the Mural Amphitheater, where a crazed goldendoodle was running ecstatic laps around the empty lawn. The stage in front of Paul Horiuchi’s crackling 1962 mural was bare, but nearby, a busker played R.E.M.’s “Man on the Moon” on a beat-up guitar. And the indefatigable Shiskaberry food truck (“home of the Dingleberry”) stood by, promising sweetened stacks of strawberry and banana slices.

But for the second year in a row, the much-beloved and oft-berated arts and music festival has postponed its 50th anniversary. Just two weeks ago, Seattle philanthropist, civil rights activist and Bumbershoot co-founder Kay Bullitt died at the age of 96. Did her passing mark the end of era? The pandemic has played a part in the Bumbershoot pause, but the festival has needed rethinking for a long time.

Just today, Seattle Center released a request for proposals for a producing partner to “reimagine and reinvigorate Bumbershoot Arts & Culture Festival.” Got any ideas?