ArtSEA: The Ellensburg art house 42 years in the making

And you can do a daylong tour of prints in Seattle, too. Consider the multilayered art of longtime Northwest artist Jim Hodges at Greg Kucera Gallery (through Oct. 9). In these recent works he uses a multitude of printing techniques to explore abstracted natural elements. At Davidson Galleries, it’s all prints all the time, including a vivid new show of 1970s serigraphs by Japanese artist Humio Tomita. These small abstract shapes appear to vibrate with saturated hues.

And at Seattle Art Museum’s SAM Gallery (downstairs, next to the gift shop), the new exhibit Rising Tides (through Oct. 3) showcases the distinct styles of three Northwest printmakers exploring watery depths: Tallmadge Doyle’s wavy underwater gardens are made with woodcuts; Iskra Johnson’s pigment prints of Lake Powell are suspended like hazy memories; and Jueun Shin's monotype, collagraph and collage images resemble deep dark undersea reefs.

I’ll leave you with a few more reasons to mask up and head out:

Chinatown-International District’s Night Market (which starts during the day) features an open-air experience of food, live music, martial arts demos, traditional Filipino dance, taiko drumming and Chinese yo-yo performance (Sept. 25, 1-9 p.m.).

On the Boards is offering an immersive in-person dance experience with Let ’im Move You: This is Formation . A collaboration of dancers jumatatu m. poe and Jermone Donte Beacham, this call and response movement is based on “J-Sette” dance styles and celebrates Black queer community (Sept. 24-25, 7 p.m.).

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Anthony Doerr (All the Light We Cannot See) visits Seattle Arts & Lectures in-person at Benaroya Hall to talk about his buzzed-about new book, Cloud Cuckoo Land. (Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.; also livestreaming).