ArtSEA: Fall Arts return to Seattle — fingers crossed

Based in Denmark, Dausgaard was expected to kick off the in-person season with a rousing return to the Seattle concert hall, including Stravinsky’s Firebird suite and a much-anticipated world premiere by composer in residence Reena Esmail. But, the press release explained, “his work visa process is severely stalled due to COVID-19-related travel issues.” (Acclaimed conductor Xian Zhang will step in.)

We’d better get used to sudden shifts this season — that’s the way the COVID crumbles. Last weekend, Dave Matthews had to quickly improvise the lineup for his concert run at the Gorge Amphitheatre, after his band’s drummer and bassist tested positive for COVID-19. And at the Day In Day Out Festival, Aminé and Big Wild — two of the four national acts slated to play at Seattle Center — canceled because of positive COVID tests. On the plus side, local acts Sol and Tomo Nakayama got to shine as pinch hitters.

As our pandemic lingo continues to evolve (“boosters,” “breakthroughs” and have you met “mu”?), so does the schedule for fall arts happenings.