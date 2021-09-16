ArtSEA: WA State Book Awards kick off a rich reading season

Just in time, the new batch of Washington State Book Awards has arrived, announced by the Washington Center for the Book.

Spokane author Jess Walter took home the award in fiction for The Cold Millions, his historical novel about young brothers fighting for workers rights in turn-of-the-20th-century Washington. Poet E.J. Koh’s moving personal story, The Magical Language of Others, about growing up separated from her Korean immigrant parents, earned the award for biography/memoir.

In general nonfiction, editor Jennifer Haupt won for the timely anthology Alone Together: Love, Grief and Comfort in the Time of COVID-19. And Crosscut contributor Clyde Ford claimed the creative nonfiction award for Think Black, about his father — the first Black software engineer at IBM.

Check out the full list of categories and winners — as well as the impressive contingent of runners-up, including Living Color: Angio Rubio Stories, by Donna Miscolta; Quitter: A Memoir of Drinking, Relapse and Recovery, by Erica C. Barnett; and Black Imagination, curated by Natasha Marin.

And if the shift in weather has you itching for an author reading, consider:



Sandra Cisneros (The House on Mango Street) has a new book out in English and Spanish: Martita I Remember You/Martita Te Recuerdo. She’ll talk about this tale of long-lost friendship at Seattle Public Library (livestreaming Sept. 17, 6 p.m.)

Kira Jane Buxton, local author of the funny, dystopian zombie novel Hollow Kingdom (narrated by a foul-mouthed crow), celebrates her follow-up title, Feral Creatures, with an in-person reading at Brick & Mortar Books in Redmond Town Center (Sept. 18, 1-2 p.m.). PS: Buxton cracked me up with her answers to our Fall Arts Q&A with local artists.

Ruth Ozeki (My Year of Meats) is doing a virtual reading (co-hosted by several local bookstores, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.), to discuss her new novel, The Book of Form and Emptiness, in which the death of a beloved father prompts a teenage boy to begin hearing voices and guidance from inanimate objects.