Fall Arts | 14 Seattle artists on making art while the world falls apart

Kira Jane Buxton Writer

Pike Place sat in his writing room, battling an insidious case of writer’s block and lamenting that he’d been named after an Amazon warehouse that was once a lively market where people threw fish at each other. The words would not come. His creativity felt clogged. He stared out the window where a feral pack of robo-dogs deviled the streets. The cyber-dogs ran this town, and no one could do anything about it because of their steel jaws and lack of obedience programming. An Elon Musk-cab whispered by on its daily mission to ferry travelers to Mars for no apparent reason. Pike Place watched a charm of surveillance drones as they flurried around the window, seducing him into sleep with their buzzy insistence. A chime of the city’s Big Boeing bells later, Pike Place awoke with a start and the euphoric realization that he was not creatively blocked after all! He had simply forgotten to plug himself in.