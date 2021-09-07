Fall Arts | 15 new arts and culture spaces across Seattle

This story is part of Crosscut’s 2021 Fall Arts Preview.

Standing at 225 square feet, with a 330-square-foot outdoor deck, the tiniest of all must be the new Central District location of Estelita’s Library. The small footprint of the “Tiny Cultural Space” belies its grand goal of providing and promoting accessibility to literature on justice, ethnic studies and liberation movements.

Estelita’s celebrated its grand opening last month but remains closed to the public because of COVID-19. For now, you can visit its online bookstore or admire the sleek Sawhorse Revolution-built structure from the outside.