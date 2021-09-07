Fall Arts | 35 art shows and festivals to see in Seattle

New (and Renewed) Arts Festivals

In person arts festivals are making a return, at least for now. And while they might look a bit different with the mass of masks (King County has implemented a mask mandate for large, crowded outdoor events), the spirit of gathering in the name of arts and culture is still strong.

Intiman Theatre’s HOMECOMING Performing Arts Festival (Sept. 18-19) marks the end of the summer and the start of its new chapter. The celebrated theater, which was in dire straits just a few years ago but found a new home at Seattle Central College, is throwing its adopted neighborhood of Capitol Hill a giant outdoor festival (along Harvard Avenue) featuring more than 100 local artists. In the lineup: dance, burlesque, DJs, drag, and music, and beloved Seattle performers like David Rue, Ahamefule Oluo, Alyssa Yeoman, Betty Wetter, Arson Nicki, Nia-Amina Minor and many more.

As part of the Bellwether festival on the east side, Tacoma artist Paige Pettibon will install a wind dial at Bellevue Botanical Garden. (Bellwether)

Not new but perpetually reinventing itself is Bellevue-based visual arts and performing festival Bellwether (Sept. 9-19), which returns revamped after last year’s COVID cancellation and an earlier controversy. Most of the “action” is happening on the weekends — such as a pop-up art market, interactive performances by artists Anida Yoeu Ali, Gustavo Martinez and Catherine Cross Uehara, as well as live music.

Bellwether also includes an online film fest, and visual art by Pacific Northwest artists on view throughout the month at Bellevue Arts Museum. New to the slate of Bellwether venues is Bellevue Botanical Gardens, which will feature half a dozen public artworks. Amid the lush greenery, Tacoma artist Paige Pettibon will install a large wind dial to encourage meditation in nature, and Teruko F. Nimura, also of Tacoma, will share “Bloom,” a sculpture made from folded origami paper cranes.

Also making re-entry after a forced COVID hiatus is Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience (Oct. 14-17). Fired up for the first time in 2019, the festival celebrates the region’s rich history of glass-art making — and status as an epicenter of glass art — with studio visits, gallery and museum shows and demonstrations. Works by Northwest glass artists Raven Skyriver (Tlingit), Preston Singletary (Tlingit), and Dan Friday (Lummi) are always stunners, and will be on view at Stonington Gallery (starting Oct. 14).

An integral part of Refract, the Museum of Glass will host the exhibit What are You Looking At? The answer is work by artists of all backgrounds and mediums, created over 18 years of artistic experimentation during residencies at MOG and the legendary Pilchuck Glass School (Sept. 26 through fall, 2022). Look out for Andrea Dezsö’s bulbous, two-headed sculpture in the playful mix, and a translucent mobile of fused glass by Joe Feddersen.

Seattle longtimer Earshot Jazz Festival (Oct. 13-Nov. 7) returns with in-person concerts by marquee names like virtuoso Cuban pianist and composer Chucho Valdés (in duet with jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves and saxophonist Joe Lovano at Town Hall Seattle Oct. 21) and genre-melding jazz modernist Theo Croker (at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute Oct. 13).

Local pianist Marina Albero (who created “The Quarantine Sessions”) is Earshot’s resident artist this year, meaning she’ll perform in various settings throughout the festival schedule, from solo to big-band, and premiere a new musical piece. Other Seattle artists slated to appear include saxophonist (and tap dancer) Alex Dugdale, multi-genre singer/guitarist Chava Mirel and The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra. And while jazz is best grooved to in person, the concerts will be streamed live too.