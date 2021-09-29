New exhibit reveals how historic ‘bird’s-eye’ maps helped WA sell itself

Take, for example, an 1884 bird’s-eye map of Seattle, which has the viewer hovering above Denny Hill (later razed by the regrade). The view is southward over Elliott Bay; in the distance Mount Rainier rises above the old tide flats, where one can make out a train approaching. It was featured in the June, 1884, issue of The West Shore , a Portland magazine boasting itself “the only illustrated publication on the Pacific Coast, and the only one in the world making a specialty of giving original illustrations of the grand scenery of this region.”

In the foreground of the map are illustrated scenes of leisure: a woman watching a man painting at an easel en plein air and a family headed out on a forest walk. These clues reveal an underlying truth: Women often had to be persuaded to relocate to frontier Seattle.

Even with the first transatlantic railroad completed in 1869 and the Northern Pacific Railway connecting to the Pacific Northwest by 1888, at one point, only one out of 10 adults in the city were women — and most over the age of 15 were already engaged. When promoting Seattle, it was important to show the city as a place for families, not just a mill town.

Sometimes, panoramic mapmakers employed artistic exaggeration that bordered on the fraudulent, luring travelers with images of idyllic towns and buzzing industry, only to have newcomers arrive to find mud-soaked shacks instead.

That same 1884 Seattle map presents a conveniently flat downtown with neatly graded streets, sidewalks lined with handsome Victorian homes, the steeples of at least two churches and what appear to be several multistory institutional buildings that might be schools or even a hospital. The bay is bustling with ships, smokestacks dot the harbor mills and horse-drawn carriages fill the streets. Notably, Mount Rainier is entirely visible, and no rainclouds mar the sky. Five years after this idyllic map was created, Seattle’s largely wood-built downtown core would burn to the ground.