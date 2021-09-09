Remembering the Seattle architect who built the World Trade Center

Yamasaki envisioned eventually remaking the surrounding properties on the UW’s tract, including the Olympic Hotel, the 5th Avenue Theatre, the Skinner and Cobb Buildings. He found zero merit in the existing structures. As he put it, “The White-Henry-Stuart Building and the Olympic Hotel block do not enhance in any way the experience which should be fundamental to man during the time he spends in the city.”

The project went forward. But preservationists moved to prevent its expansion. The landmarks board began a detailed survey of landmark-eligible structures and looked at protecting at-risk buildings on the UW’s tract. Full-scale redevelopment did not occur, though the mall part of the Rainier complex was eventually razed and a new high-rise was built adjacent, careful not to block the drama of Yamasaki’s tower on its perch.

Architectural 'fragility'

That Yamasaki’s Seattle projects became the subject of national debate is a testament to the importance of his work, but also makes a point of author Kidder’s multifaceted idea he calls architectural “fragility.”

One aspect of it is the reputation of the architect. Yamasaki, educated in Seattle, left and built his career back east, after facing racism and discrimination here. His “return” to town was seen by some as an opportunity for reconciliation and to burnish his local connections. In 1960, for example, he was given the UW’s “Most Distinguished Alumni” award for his national and international work. His profile as a local boy who made good was raised.

But by the 1970s, as the Rainier Tower project showed, the architect who advocated beauty and nobility in design was under attack as a destroyer of his hometown. It was Yamasaki’s last work in Seattle. He was feted in the 1960s, rejected in the ’70s and died of cancer in the mid-1980s.

The World Trade Center attack in 2001 put him briefly back on the map, as people wanted to learn more about the history of the twin towers, how they were constructed and why they came down so drastically. If anything, they became a symbol of tragedy, but also of hubris.

Buildings themselves can be fragile and destructible. Yamasaki’s Rainier Square mall is gone. Yamasaki himself wasn’t at all attached to “old Seattle” — if anything, he was likely somewhat hostile to it based on his past here. For Steinbruek, Bassetti and others, the historic buildings that came down so Yamasaki’s monument could rise also proved the fragility of the past and of the complex urban environment they hoped to cultivate with the mix of new and old.

The strength of architecture is not embedded in foundations, steel, concrete or design, but rather in the meaning a structure embodies. Despite all the rules and guidelines that attempt to turn the preservation of landmarks into a kind of science, the most compelling aspects of historic preservation are wedded to the stories these structures tell. What does it mean to us? How does it make us feel? We can love soaring towers, but also lowly bungalows.

Fragility also comes with the changing dynamics of human circumstance. The decline of church attendance has seen many local churches facing closure or demolition. The Catholic archdiocese has put a number of churches in Seattle and Tacoma on the chopping block. And the pandemic is testing the resilience of iconic historic landmarks like the Pike Place Market and the Space Needle, both of which have been impacted during the pandemic by the disappearance of tourists and cruise ships.

Whole categories of structures, such as our state’s historic theaters, have been closed by the pandemic. They often anchor historic retail districts and, along with them, have suffered from closure, lack of revenue, staff cuts and maintenance backlogs — enough to earn a spot on the Washington Trust’s 2021 “Most Endangered” heritage list. Fortunately, a new state grant program is in the works to help them get back on their feet. The work of “saving” historic buildings or neighborhoods is ongoing; it’s a starting point, not a finish line.

Kidder points out, too, that Yamasaki’s work was about fragility itself. “Arguably the most definitive feature of his style was its embrace of fragility,” he writes. “From very early in his career Yamasaki formed an aversion to what he perceived as brutality in architecture.” Kidd says he eschewed structures designed to defend and intimidate: “Modernity, he thought, should represent everything that humankind has done to move in the opposite direction.” Architecture, in other words, should be a force for civilizing society.

In today’s rough world, in an America where Yamasaki’s work has been demolished by terrorists, and where democratic institutions are under attack and authoritarianism is on the rise, we can appreciate now the fragility and importance of Yamasaki’s aspirations for an architecture of beauty, serenity and ennoblement. Kidder makes the case that reexamining Yamasaki’s work can put us back in touch with the value of architecture that embodies “civilization, humanism, democracy.” It’s not just architecture and reputations that are fragile. We live in destructive times where his ideals need to be reembraced in both philosophical and physical terms.