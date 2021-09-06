At Seattle Opera, young artists push a 400-year-old art form forward

Koyfman and Stovall (both in their early 20s) are here as part of the Seattle Opera’s Creation Lab, a newly launched program that aims to foster the next generation of opera makers by pairing Washington state-based, 16- to 30-year old writers and composers with mentors to stage brand new short operas with a professional cast.

Created over the course of 21 weeks — via Zoom and during socially distanced, masked rehearsal sessions — this year’s eight Creation Lab operas will be streamed on the Seattle Opera website, in two separate bills, starting Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

The inaugural cohort’s 20-minute creations use traditional opera vocals to deal with raw issues in fresh ways or take innovative approaches to storylines and orchestration. The dramatic opera Blaze depicts the personal losses caused by terrifying wildfires. If only I could give you the sun, a nonbinary/transgender retelling of the Icarus myth, centers generosity and joy instead of hubris and calamity. The existential opera Stars Between tells the story of the Voyager space mission with the help of ’80s synths and a vocoder (along with some Ariana Grande inspiration). And in Flush, the soprano portrays a girl running into a public bathroom — and the mezzo-soprano plays the toilet who sings back to her.

“It’s about the struggle of bulimia and the really dark place that it sends you to — and also kind of comedic parts of it, because there is something inherently funny about someone being a toilet,” Koyfman explains to the two singers involved in the May rehearsal. “The best way you can help educate, bringing attention to it, is by letting people in to laugh and then actually having them see what it’s like for someone who struggles with it.”

Koyfman, who has lived with bulimia for years and is currently in recovery, knows that eating disorders have the highest death rates among mental illnesses. She also knows that many musicians (including opera singers) struggle with eating disorders behind the scenes — yet opera doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to depicting mental health and suicide. (A recent study of 400 centuries of the art form found that about a third of the major operas included scenes of suicide or suicidal thoughts.)