In Seattle, public health resisters have always pushed back

Yet as the sewer system expanded, many residents refused to hook up. They balked at the cost and believed their open cesspools were just fine, even though they could infect drinking water by leaking into streets, creeks and ponds. It got so bad that the city sanitary inspector sent threatening letters insisting that scofflaws hook up or risk even higher fees and fill in their cesspools under threat of having a lien placed on their homes.

The new underground sewers weren’t perfect, however. Their outflow contaminated beaches and large water sources like Lake Union, which, believe it or not, was once used for drinking water. Today, though, few complain about sewer mandates. We all appreciate everyone being required to hook up to a system that isn’t spreading deadly diseases and fouling our streets and water. The Metro cleanup of the 1960s and ’70s advanced sewage treatment, but sewage spills into Puget Sound demonstrate that even in our second century, there is work still to do.

Water and milk

As for our fresh drinking water, the Cedar River supply is widely regarded as among the very best in the nation, with a watershed managed to prevent pollution and contamination (it's largely off-limits, behind locked gates). The fresh water, however, is chlorinated, fluoridated, ozonated and exposed to ultraviolet light, and lime is added. These processes protect against organisms and contamination (from pipes) and contribute to our dental health. Millions drink our public water with pride, despite these ingredients.

But fluoridation was vigorously opposed on a variety of grounds. One opponent, Tracy Griffin, cited his "right to choose what we want to eat and drink.” Griffin was a member of an American Bar Association committee tasked with studying “communist tactics,” according to The Seattle Times in 1952. Fluoridation, Griffin said, “is simply another step in indoctrinating the people along socialists’ lines, which means ultimately Communism.…” That year, Seattle voters defeated a ballot measure to add fluoride to the water. (Sixteen years later, voters reversed course and approved fluoride.)

Another key moment in public health involving the purity of what we drink was the move to clean up Seattle’s milk supply. In the early 20th century, milk was unregulated and the source of much sickness in Seattle, particularly among children. Barns and dairies were often mixed in with residential neighborhoods.



In 1908, The Seattle Times undertook a “crusade for pure milk,” investigating the quality of the local milk supply. It highlighted the arrest of a South Park dairyman, Peter Cerini, who was a major supplier. His milk was described as “reeking of filth.” With 200 cows, his was the biggest dairy in the area, which inspectors called “uniformly disgusting.” Milk strained through cloth for examination was foul. “The odor from the excrescence gathered on the straining cloth was very offensive and was the cause of exclamations of disgust by all who scented it,” reported The Times. Cerini was given two weeks to clean up his act or risk being shut down, fined and jailed.

Keeping milk and cream from toxic spoils was a challenge. An inspection of the waterfront in 1908 found masses of filth, sewage, debris and rats under downtown wharves. The incoming tides were said to bring disease. Worse, inspectors found several establishments on the wharves making butter directly over tideland “honeycombed” with rat holes and filth. They were shut down. In 1909, an outbreak of typhoid in the Rainier Beach area was traced to a dairy and flies infected at its cesspool.

Seattle debated at length about whether to require milk to be pasteurized. Sanitation problems existed throughout the supply chain, but treating the milk itself could mitigate dirty dairy conditions. The process was resisted, however, by many dairymen, who objected to the cost; they felt it was needless and would raise the price of milk to consumers.

The city debated mandatory pasteurization — many large cities, like Chicago, adopted it — but some dairies found a competitive edge by complying with new rules that made dairy products safe regardless of a mandate. The Kristofferson dairy “spared no expense” to build a state-of-the-art “milk depot” facility at First Avenue and Wall Street, where it made a “scientifically pasteurized milk and cream” to meet “public health requirements.”