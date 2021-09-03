A wave of Black art rises in Seattle’s Central District

“Having a visual presence and having a place here is … very critical to keeping the spirit of what was once here alive,” says Leilani Lewis, public art consultant on the Jackson project, during a recent tour of the art. At the end of a (public) pedestrian corridor slicing through the property, we are greeted by a towering figure: a sculpture called “Winds of Change: We Are Still Here,” by local artists Marita Dingus and Preston Hampton. A female figure made from a twisted bouquet of stainless steel plates spreads out her arms, furrows her brow and closes her eyes in concentration.

“The name of this particular goddess is Oya,” Lewis says, after the Yoruba orisha, or deity, of storms. She is a protector but also the holder of change, wrestling with forces bigger than herself, Lewis notes. “A not so veiled reference to the change [in] the community,” she says.

That change is happening at this very moment: a dozen or so blocks north, at 23rd Avenue and East Union Street, another large-scale development — Midtown Square — is installing 8 artworks by local artists that (in some cases) literally wrap the building’s facade. Nearby, the affordable housing development Africatown Plaza — which has yet to break ground — is commissioning 20 artists for a permanent art collection “focused on healing, restoring, and celebrating Black and Pan-African communities in the Central District,” says the development’s website. And on the western edge of the CD, near 12th Avenue and East Yesler Way, the developer behind another large-scale project has just commissioned a swath of artworks by a group of respected artists who are local, Black, Indigenous or people of color to represent the neighborhood’s current and historic communities.

This is not a coincidence, but the result of years of advocacy by neighborhood groups like the Historic Central Area Arts & Culture District, Africatown and others who have pressured developers to preserve the neighborhood’s Black culture.

“Over and over again the community has communicated that ‘we are still here.’ I think that message is being heard and responded to,” says longtime Seattle arts leader Vivian Phillips, who played an instrumental role in some of this advocacy work as a co-founder of the Historic Central Area Arts & Cultural District.

Also responsible for the advent of new art: Central District-specific design guidelines, particularly a set of instructions specifying that new developments in designated zones (“cultural anchors” like 23rd and Jackson and 23rd and Union) should incorporate public art that references the history, heritage and culture of the community and neighborhood.

These recommendations — part of a strategy by the city and neighborhood advocates to respond to displacement concerns and make development more reflective of the community’s history and priorities — went into effect in 2018, along with a new public design review board specific to the Central District that makes sure the guidelines are implemented.

While not exactly an ace in the hole, these guidelines give this city-appointed board some power, as developers can’t get the necessary permits from the city’s Department of Construction & Inspections without the board’s approval. To put it simply: If a major project doesn’t have a neighborhood-specific art plan with community buy-in, chances are slim it gets built.