ArtSEA: A multicolor show of Black identity in Seattle

It’s one of several affecting metaphors in the new exhibit Packaged Black, at the Henry Art Gallery through May 1, 2022. Thomas’ work is paired with that of New York artist Derrick Adams — and it’s a perfect match. Both are concerned with Black identity, community and cultural resilience, specifically as expressed through fashion and adornment (both real and imaginary). And both use multiple layers, geometric patterns and lavish colors to create stunning pieces that demand a closer look.

ArtSEA: Notes on Northwest Culture is Crosscut’s weekly arts & culture newsletter.

The result is an eye-popping walk through the galleries — I made several loops to soak in the details. Thomas’ portraits come alive via the multihued soft papers she places behind the black cutouts, recalling stained glass iconography in a cathedral. (More of Thomas’ exquisite cut-paper portraits are on view in The Geography of Innocence at the Seattle Art Museum through Jan. 2, 2022.)

Adams contributes several of his large-scale “Beauty World” images, in which he starts with photographs of wig salons and adds geometrically abstracted faces and vivid hair color with paint. Peer closely into each mannequin’s eyes and you’ll see a cloudy remnant of the process, which adds an animated aspect to the faces — as if they are lost in a daydream.