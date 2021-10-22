Shipping and supply chain issues shake up Seattle arts

The ship, snarled in a major cargo bottleneck in Puget Sound, had been waiting for weeks to get a green light to dock. In the meantime, the ship’s cargo containers — hailing from Australia and filled with a scaled-down replica rink, display cases, hockey sticks and paraphernalia and a complete set of hockey lockers, among other things — had been sitting idly, just out of reach.

The ship finally moored this past Monday, but it’ll still take several more days to arrive — “because of the truck shortage,” says Johns, PacSci’s vice president of exhibits, science education and outreach. The exhibit, originally scheduled to open on Oct. 15, has been postponed twice and is now slated to open Nov. 8. In her 16-year career, Johns has never experienced anything like it. “The word unprecedented has been so overused since COVID-19 hit,” she says, “but it’s yet another example of something unprecedented.”

The supply chain dominoes keep falling, and the Pacific Science Center is not alone in feeling the impacts. Because of surging consumer demand, COVID warehouse closures and a web of other causes, nearly every link in the worldwide supply chain is disrupted. From cardboard and lumber to containers, trucks, workers and even sparkling water, America is, as a recent Atlantic headline put it, “running out of everything.” Ports are clogged, warehouses are filling up, deliveries are late and prices have gone up.

This has upended the tightly regulated schedules of galleries and museums as they scramble for shipments, thrown off the production and delivery of theater and opera stage sets and catapulted book publishers and authors into limbo.

A year and a half into the pandemic, just as they are opening back up, arts organizations are once again finding themselves in a cycle of waiting and seeing, pivoting and planning for an uncertain future. The world is in a crunch, and the arts — already facing slimmed-down budgets and headcounts — are feeling it, too.