ArtSEA: Pioneer Square picks from Shrinky Dinks to glass squids

This week an email about a new show in Pioneer Square caught my attention with the line, “Did you ever make Shrinky Dinks when you were little?” Yes, I did.

If you were a kid in the 1970s or early ’80s, you probably did, too. This odd innovation in “toys” involved little plastic sheets outlined with cartoon characters. You colored them in, then baked them in the oven (with mom’s supervision) and watched them shrink to about a third of their original size into colorful plastic cookies.

In retrospect, I’m not sure why this was thrilling (look, it’s smaller!). But with her new show Recent Future (at SOIL Gallery, Nov. 4-27) longtime Seattle artist Ellen Ziegler is making Shrinky Dinks relevant again as a timely metaphor. “Whether we lived in a house, a hospital room, or a tent, our lives have shrunk in the last two years,” Ziegler writes in her artist statement. “These miniatures (1.75 x 2.25 inches) are cameos, portraits of our time and experience.”

Ziegler wisely ditched the cartoons and started by making 4 x 5-inch abstract paintings on Shrinky Dink plastic, which morph into tiny, textured tokens. En masse (she has nearly 200), the collection looks like a tidy framing of pandemic tumult — swirls, shifts and sudden splats of emotion and uncertainty — that we must lean in toward, squinting a bit, to see clearly.