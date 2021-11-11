ArtSEA: What 1890s garbage says about today’s Seattle

The fabric of family is made palpable again in a world premiere piece by the Seattle Dance Collective (led by artistic directors and Pacific Northwest Ballet dancers Noelani Pantastico and James Yoichi Moore), released online today and available for streaming Nov. 11-21. Choreographed by Robyn Mineko Williams, the short video “Where You Stay” was filmed on Vashon Island, on the historic grounds of the Mukai Farm & Garden (where you, too, can visit and dance among the Japanese gardens).

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the lovely Craftsman house and grounds are where, in 1923, B.D. Mukai started what became a thriving strawberry farm, which his son, Masa, took over in 1934. When Executive Order 9066 came down in 1942, Masa and his wife and son fled to an area in Oregon outside the “exclusion zone” to escape internment. They were able to return to the business after World War II.

Without addressing this history directly, “Where You Stay” places six dancers inside and around the house, in an antique-yellow-hued dreamscape in which timelines are blurry but the resonance is clear. Dressed in street clothes that might be seen across eras, the dancers turn and bend but seem stuck in this location, like ghosts or broken birds.

Watching feels like those dreams of walking through a house in which you wonder, did I live here? Have I always lived here? Somehow, you know your way around the architecture. Generational threads stretch across time and space, as dancer James Yoichi Moore haunts a young boy (choreographer Williams’ son Knox) who might be his younger self, his son or his grandfather.

Also on the world premiere bill, called Here & Now, are two short films directed by Bruno Roque. “5 Favorite Things,” choreographed by FLOCK (Alice Klock and Florian Lochner), features six dancers — sporting lockdown-chic soft pants — who move amoebalike across a black stage in solos, duets and full ensemble, as the camera tracks closely in one continuous shot. And in “To Dust,” choreographed by Juliano Nunes, the FLOCK duo embraces and intertwines in a raw gray backstage space. As the soundtrack clacks like a moving train, the implication is time pushing forward, a last dance ending but the music playing on.